Spitting Image set to return with new series after 24 year hiatus

Spitting Image will return to screens with a new series for the first time in more than two decades.

The new series will launch on screens from autumn of this year.

It will be available on Britbox, a global streaming platform produced in partnership between ITV and the BBC.

ITV said producers will aspire to keep the new episodes close the original ones, with scripts written and new puppets made close to delivery to ensure each week’s episode is as topical as possible.

Spitting Image ran for a total of 18 series between 1984 and 1996, and proved no one was safe from ridicule in puppet form. No new series have been produced for two decades, although a special was created in 2014.