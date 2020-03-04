Spurs player Eric Dier climbs into stands to confront fan after penalty shootout defeat

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Eric Dier "did something we professionals cannot do" after the midfielder climbed into the stands to confront a fan following his side's FA Cup exit to Norwich.

The England international was pictured in an angry confrontation with a supporter after Spurs lost on penalties to Norwich.

Mourinho said in his post-match press conference: "I think Eric Dier did something we professionals cannot do but he did something that we would all do.

"I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother.

"This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did."

On the prospect of the club taking action against Dier, Mourinho said: "If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong."