Struggling UK airline Flybe 'looks set to collapse within hours' after coronavirus fears hit business

Struggling UK airline Flybe looks set to collapse within hours, ITV News' Business Editor reports.

The Exeter-based airline employs 2,500 staff whose jobs look set to be at risk.

Earlier on Wednesday, Flybe informed the government that it is running out of money and would not survive until the end of the month.

The airline, which was already in difficulty, requested an emergency taxpayer loan of £100 million in January, but it has now been hit by a general slump in flight bookings since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Joel Hills reported that "Flybe is waiting for the last scheduled flight to land tonight before putting the business into administration.

"The airline is expected to then cease operating.

"A formal announcement is likely to be made in the early hours of tomorrow [Thursday] morning."