- ITV Report
Struggling UK airline Flybe 'looks set to collapse within hours' after coronavirus fears hit business
Struggling UK airline Flybe looks set to collapse within hours, ITV News' Business Editor reports.
The Exeter-based airline employs 2,500 staff whose jobs look set to be at risk.
Earlier on Wednesday, Flybe informed the government that it is running out of money and would not survive until the end of the month.
The airline, which was already in difficulty, requested an emergency taxpayer loan of £100 million in January, but it has now been hit by a general slump in flight bookings since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Joel Hills reported that "Flybe is waiting for the last scheduled flight to land tonight before putting the business into administration.
"The airline is expected to then cease operating.
"A formal announcement is likely to be made in the early hours of tomorrow [Thursday] morning."
Last year Flybe carried 8 million passengers and 40% of its flights were UK domestic.
The airline’s biggest operations are at Exeter, Manchester and Birmingham airports which will all be hardest hit if the firm goes into administration.
Flybe serves around 170 destinations and has a major presence at UK airports such as Aberdeen, Belfast City, Manchester and Southampton.
It flies the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.
A series of issues have affected the airline's finances, including rising fuel costs, falling demand, competition from road, rail and other airlines, plus a weakening of the pound.
It was bought by a consortium comprising Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, but has continued to make losses.
As part of the January rescue deal, Flybe agreed an arrangement to defer tax payments of "less than £10 million" with HM Revenue and Customs.
Ministers also agreed to hold a review into Air Passenger Duty (APD).
The structure of APD - which adds £26 to the price of most return domestic flights such as those operated by Flybe - could be altered in next week's Budget.
Rival Ryanair has predicted the drop in demand for flights due to the coronavirus will result in some European airlines failing in the coming weeks.
At the time of Flybe's rescue, rival airlines complained that they should not be penalised for their own success and should also be given a tax holiday.
British Airways owner International Airlines Group claimed the arrangements breached state aid rules.
No official statement has yet been put out by Flybe, the Department for Transport or Number 10.