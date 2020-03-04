The Great Recovery: Joe Biden is America’s 77-year old comeback kid

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a primary election night rally. Credit: AP

This is being hailed as one of the most surprising political recoveries in recent American history. Joe Biden was widely seen as dead and buried after the nomination battles in Iowa and New Hampshire. He came a humiliating fourth and fifth place in those contests. There was talk about the former Vice President having to drop out of the race. He had no money, no energy, no message.

Supporters hold a sign before a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AP

But, wow, how that has changed overnight! Now Biden is seen as the clear favourite for the Democratic nomination. He didn’t just do well last night in his strongholds in the South - Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina - where African American voters are his core voters. Biden also seized Massachusetts, the home state of Elizabeth Warren. He won Minnesota, widely seen as a progressive bastion that would favour Bernie Sanders. And it looks almost certain that Biden will win the major prize of Texas, another huge upset. So this amounts to a big setback for the campaign of his chief rival, the indefatigable Bernie Sanders. The Senator from Vermont had spoken of building a unique coalition consisting of young voters, Hispanics, and the white working class, that would propel him to the nomination.