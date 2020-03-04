Two patients at London's King's College Hospital test positive for coronavirus

Health experts are busy tracing contacts amid fears visitors to a major London hospital may have been exposed to coronavirus after two patients tested positive for Covid-19.

The ward at King's College Hospital that the patients were on is under restricted access to staff and visitors in a bid to try to reduce the chances of cross-contamination.

It has not been revealed whether the patients caught the virus while at the hospital or where they are now being treated.

Officials from Public Health England have since begun carrying out contact tracing to find anyone who may have been exposed to the respiratory illness.

A King’s College Hospital spokesperson told ITV News: “The Trust has had two recent patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have strict protocols in place to manage the control of infection and to reduce the possibility of cross-infection, and this includes restricting access for staff and visitors to the ward.

“Public Health England experts are carrying out contact tracing and will be in touch with individuals who may have been exposed to the virus to provide them with advice."

They urged anyone who believes they are showing symptoms of Covid-19 to call NHS 111 or visit the website for more advice.

Anyone who believes they have the illness should self-isolate at home in a bid to stop the spread of the infection.

On Wednesday, the number of cases of coronavirus in the UK rose to 87, amid fears of a mass outbreak.

Many of those were infected following visits to infected areas abroad, though a number have caught the illness within the UK.