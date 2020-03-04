Urgent business rates reform needed, industry groups warn Chancellor

Business groups have warned that urgent reform is needed over business rates to avoid “ghost towns” and “lost jobs” in letters to the new Chancellor.

In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, organisations including the Association of Convenience Stores, British Chambers of Commerce, British Property Federation and Federation of Small Businesses all called for a major overhaul of the current rates system.

Fifty of the UK’s leading hospitality bosses have also signed a separate letter by industry group UKHospitality criticising the impact of a “broken and archaic” business rates system on the sector.

Major pub, bar, restaurant and hotel firms including Greene King, Wagamama and JD Wetherspoon called for immediate action after a year marked by more closures and insolvencies in the sector.

Figures from the Centre for Retail Research revealed that 11,280 jobs were lost in the casual dining sector alone last year, after casualties including Jamie Oliver’s restaurant empire.