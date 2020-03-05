Airline Flybe collapses into administration

Flybe, Europe’s biggest regional airline, has collapsed into administration.

The carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January but has continued to lose money.

A drop in demand caused by the coronavirus “made a difficult situation worse” for Flybe and administrators announced in the early hours of Thursday it had ceased trading with immediate effect.

Crisis talks were held throughout the day on Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

In a statement, chief executive Mark Anderson said the company had made “every possible attempt” to avoid collapse but had been “unable to overcome significant funding challenges”.