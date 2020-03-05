Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho to testify in Paraguay over fake passport claims

In a police raid on the Brazilian star's hotel room in Asunción prosecutors said they found Paraguayan passports falsified. Credit: AP

Footballing legend Ronaldinho is being questioned by authorities in Paraguay for allegedly entering the country with a fake passport. In a police raid on the Brazilian star's hotel room in Asunción on Wednesday, prosecutors said they found Paraguayan passports falsified with data of Ronaldinho - real name Ronaldo de Assis Moreira - and his brother. Public prosecutor, Federico Delfino, said the pair had left Brazil using passports of that country, but had entered Paraguay using doctored Paraguayan documents.

The former star had his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated in 2019 over unpaid taxes. Credit: Fiscalía Paraguay

Mr Delfino added: "Mr. Ronaldinho, together with his brother, entered the Republic of Paraguay at 9.05am on a commercial flight through Silvio Petirossi International Airport. "At this entrance in the Republic of Paraguay, they used a Paraguayan passport, authentic but with false content." The prosecutor said Ronaldinho had told investigators that the people who brought him to Paraguay had provided him with the documents. The 39-year-old and his brother were also caught with fake Paraguayan ID cards.

Ronaldinho, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, was also found with a fake Paraguayan ID card prosecutors said. Credit: Fiscalía Paraguay

Ronaldinho - who has twice been named FIFA player of the year - was in Paraguay to help a local foundation campaign for children's health. The former footballer was due to testify before Paraguay's organised crime unit on Thursday - prosecutors will then have until late Thursday to decide if they will bring charges. The former star had his Brazilian and Spanish passports confiscated in 2019 over unpaid taxes during his time playing for FC Barcelona.

Ronaldinho enters Paraguay's attorney offices in Asuncion. Credit: AP