Chilly tonight. Most parts bright tomorrow

This Evening and Tonight: Heavy rain clearing from southeast England, then most parts dry with clear spells and light winds. Turning frosty for many, with a few fog patches. Some showery rain affecting the far west later.

Friday: Many parts dry with sunny spells after a chilly start. Showers in the west moving slowly eastwards. Still rather chilly, but feeling less cold than today in the south.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Unsettled with spells of rain, heavy and prolonged at times in the west, with sunny spells and showers in-between. Often windy with gales possible in the north and west.