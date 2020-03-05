Coronavirus: 142 Britons stranded on cruise ship off Californian coast

Almost 150 Britons are stranded on board another Princess Cruises vessel off the coast of California as tests are carried out for suspected cases of coronavirus.

The cruise operator said groups of guests and crew were being tested for Covid-19, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected.

It confirmed that 142 UK nationals – made up of 121 passengers and 21 crew – were on board the Grand Princess, which was carrying a total of 3,533 people.

Princess added that there had so far been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 on board, and that fewer than 100 people had been identified for testing.