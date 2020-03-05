UK coronavirus cases rises to 90 as England v Italy Six Nations match postponed

The UK has 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as the Six Nations England v Italy games is postoned. Credit: PA

There are now 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK after Scotland announced three more patients had contracted the disease. The latest rise comes as England's Six Nations game against Italy in Rome on March 14 has been postponed. Organisers took the decision to call off the match because of the spread of the virus, instead of playing the game behind closed doors. Official confirmation of the decision is expected from Six Nations later today. It is the second Six Nations match to be called off in the wake of the outbreak, after this weekend's rugby match between Ireland and Italy was postponed.

The England v Italy was scheduled to take place on March 14 in Rome. Credit: PA

Overall, current figures show 80 cases in England, six in Scotland, one in Wales and three in Northern Ireland. The new patients in Scotland are in the Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Grampian health board areas and all are contacts of known cases.

Hand sanitiser is completely sold out in a store in London. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, MPs have grilled England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, on the UK's plans for tackling Covid-19. He told MPs the response to coronavirus was already moving into its second "delay" phase, rather than seeking to simply "contain" the disease. "We have moved from a situation where we are mainly in contain, with some delay built in, to we are now mainly delay," he said, although elements of the contain process were remaining in place," Professor Whitty said. Asked by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt why the Department of Health was no longer providing daily regional information on the location of new cases, Prof Whitty said: "We had a bit of a communications fumble on this." He said the plan was, in the medium term, for the Department of Health to provide "a lot more information with maps and other things" and a "dashboard" of cases. But he said there would be "some delay of about 24 hours" to ensure the data is correct.

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, was grilled by MPs on the spread of coronavirus. Credit: PA