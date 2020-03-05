Elizabeth Warren considers who to back after quitting White House race

The Massachusetts senator has spoken with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden according to their campaigns. Credit: AP

Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday result. The exit comes just days after the one-time frontrunner failed to win a single state in the Super Tuesday vote - when millions vote in 16 states, territories, and groups accounting for almost one-third of the total delegates available in the Democratic nominating contest - including her home state. The Senator confirmed she was dropping out the race in an address to media and supporters outside her home in Massachusetts.

Ms Warren addressed a crowd outside her home, beside her husband Bruce Mann. Credit: AP

Ms Warren said she has spoken with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden and is weighing up which man to back. The two septuagenarians are the leading candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination which now has only three contenders. Speaking to reporters outside her home, Ms Warren said she would not decide who to endorse on Thursday. "I need some space and I need a little time right now," she said. Ms Warren's voice cracked when she talked about meeting so many little girls while campaigning around the country for the past year and knowing they "are going to have to wait four more years", at least, to see a woman in the White House.

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the frontrunners in the Democratic contest. Credit: AP

At earlier stages in the race, Senator Warren had appealed to progressives within the Democratic Party with her "plan for everything" and strong message of economic populism. But her initial momentum failed to get results and the Massachusetts Senator became increasingly squeezed out by Mr Sanders - who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance.

Elizabeth Warren with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Ms Warren's exit from the race follows a series of other drops outs - beginning in the days before the Super Tuesday vote with Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg - and most recently billionaire Mike Bloomberg. Senator Warren made headlines for her stinging attack on Mr Bloomberg - a former New York mayor - when the pair met for the Democratic Debate in Las Vegas.

Elizabeth Warren takes on Mike Bloomberg in the Las Vegas Democratic debate:

The outlook for the remaining Democratic contenders is an unexpected twist for a party that had used the votes and energy of women to retake control of the House, primarily with female candidates, just two years ago. The Democratic field now has just one female candidate left in contention, Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who has collected only one delegate toward the nomination.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.