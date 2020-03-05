Fatal air strike in Syria ahead of Moscow summit between Erdogan and Putin

The air strike came just hours ahead of a meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and Russian President Putin. Credit: Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets / AP

An air strike on a rebel-held village in the Idlib province of Syria has killed at least 15 people including children, opposition activists have said. The attack hit the village of Maaret Musreen - home to thousands of the more than 900,000 people displaced by fighting in the region. Activists said several others were injured in the strike which they blamed on Russian warplanes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The air strike came just hours ahead of a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin - the pair are set to discuss the escalation of fighting in Syria’s Idlib province. It comes amid a months-long Russian-backed Syrian government offensive there which led United Nations officials to describe the situation as "the biggest crisis in the world today".

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy reports on the latest in Idlib city:

The fighting in Idlib - Syria’s last remaining rebel stronghold - has killed hundreds and displaced nearly a million people, many of whom have fled north towards the border with Turkey. Thousands of migrants and refugees have tried to cross into Greece from the Turkish land and sea border in the past week after President Erdogan made good on a threat to open his country's borders.

Migrants hold their babies as they try to warm themselves next to a river in Edirne near the Turkish-Greek border. Credit: AP

On Thursday, Turkey said it would deploy special forces along its land border with Greece to prevent Greek authorities from pushing back migrants. It comes amid frequent clashes along the border, with Greek police firing tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to repel thousands of people. Greek authorities say Turkish police have also fired tear gas at them in an effort to disperse border guards. Turkey and Russia are the two main power brokers in Syria, each supporting rival sides in the nine-year conflict. Clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces have killed 58 Turkish troops since the beginning of February, including 33 soldiers killed last Thursday in a single airstrike.

Turkey-backed opposition fighters transport a fellow fighter for treatment after he was wounded in fighting with Syrian government forces. Credit: AP

Violence has worsened in Idlib in recent weeks, with Turkey sending thousands of troops into the area to support Syrian insurgents holed up there. The efforts have not been able to stop Syrian President Bashar Assad’s offensive, however, which began in early December. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday's air strike hit a poultry farm used as a settlement for internally displaced Syrians. The group said 15 people - including women and children - were killed and 18 others were injured.

A baby cries as migrants gather next to a river in Edirne, Turkey, near Turkish-Greek border. Credit: AP