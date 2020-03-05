First confirmed death of patient with coronavirus in UK

One patient with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus. Credit: ITV News

One patient with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said. The patient had been "in an out of hospital" for other reasons but was admitted on Wednesday evening to the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust and tested positive. It comes as cases of coronavirus in the UK have more than doubled in 48 hours, bringing the total to 116 people. Overall, 105 people have tested positive in England, two in Wales, six in Scotland and three in Northern Ireland. England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said: "I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died."

Also on Thursday, Downing Street said it is "highly likely" that the coronavirus will spread in a "significant way" and officials are accelerating preparations to enter the delay phase to deal with the outbreak. Professor Whitty, told MPs the response to coronavirus was already moving into its second "delay" phase, rather than seeking to simply "contain" the disease. Plans for this stage of the outbreak could include school closures, greater home working and reducing large-scale gatherings to "slow the spread".

Prof Whitty warned critical care beds in the NHS could come under intense pressure during a coronavirus epidemic. He said people needing oxygen would stretch the health service and some "things may be considerably less well done" during the peak of an epidemic. He said half of all coronavirus cases in the UK are most likely to occur in just a three-week period, with 95% of them over a nine-week period. In a worst-case scenario, "the ratio of doctors to patients and nurses to patients would inevitably go down very sharply", but he said steps could possibly be taken to mitigate that.

"We have moved from a situation where we are mainly in contain, with some delay built in, to we are now mainly delay," he said, although elements of the contain process were remaining in place," Professor Whitty added. The Government's battle plan says delay phase measures could include school closures, greater home working and reducing large-scale gatherings to "slow the spread of the disease." Jeremy Hunt, who chairs the Health and Social Care Committee, tells ITV News' Science Editor, Tom Clarke the infection levels could rise drastically.