- ITV Report
Harry and Meghan attend first of final engagements ahead of standing down as senior Royals
Harry and Meghan have arrived at one of their final engagements ahead of standing down as senior Royals.
The event is the Endeavour Awards, which celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.
It is the couple's first joint official engagement since announcing their decision to step down from royal duties.
The Duchess has flown in from Canada for the couple's final five days of engagements before they officially step down from royal duties.
There were cheers as the couple arrived, but also one loud boo.
Meghan was dressed in a bright blue fitted dress and linked her arm in Harry's as they made their way to the entrance of Mansion House, sheltering under an umbrella.
The couple will officially break from the Royal family on March 31, but the couple are not expected to return to the UK after leaving on Monday.
Starting from the first of next month, the couple will enter a 12-month transition period with Buckingham Palace.
Its from then onwards they will cease to be official working members of the family firm, and no longer have recourse to any public funds.
They will maintain their police protection, but be free to seek earnings from sources at their discretion.
The couple were last seen together on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.
The following day, sixth in line Harry and former Suits star Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of turmoil when they announced they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent - a move dubbed "Megxit" by the certain elements of the press.