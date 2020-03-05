Harry and Meghan attend first of final engagements ahead of standing down as senior Royals

Harry and Meghan have arrived at one of their final engagements ahead of standing down as senior Royals.

The event is the Endeavour Awards, which celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

It is the couple's first joint official engagement since announcing their decision to step down from royal duties.

The Duchess has flown in from Canada for the couple's final five days of engagements before they officially step down from royal duties.

There were cheers as the couple arrived, but also one loud boo.

Meghan was dressed in a bright blue fitted dress and linked her arm in Harry's as they made their way to the entrance of Mansion House, sheltering under an umbrella.