How Stephen Graham's struggle with depression inspired him to help the next generation

Stephen Graham is keen to help others in his industry.

You could use the word ubiquitous about Stephen Graham right now. From ITV crime series White House Farm, Hollywood film The Irishman, BBC festive drama A Christmas Carol, Line Of Duty - the list goes on. He’s everywhere. Overnight success? Not a bit of it. After the 2006 film This Is England, he seemed set for glory. But it never came, instead eight months of no job offers followed. He hit the depths of depression and was about to begin a career as a youth worker instead of acting, when things slowly turned around.

His history, he says, is why he wants to help other groups of working class underrepresented young people to get into the TV and film industries and forge a long career, tell stories from different perspectives, share experiences that haven’t involved easy passage into the higher echelons of the best schools and access to the best opportunities. He is involved with Bafta Elevate, in which selected participants from diverse underrepresented groups are given advice from those already making it in the industry, on how to get work, access jobs and basically overcome the barriers that are still too prevalent in the creative industries.

Nicky McGregor, Faraz Ayub and Nahel Tzegai were full of praise of the project.

The Bafta and Oscar nominations this year show only too starkly that something is wrong in terms of diverse talent and diverse stories getting recognised. Stephen Graham and his partner have set up their own production company Matriarch with an aim to give people from those groups a chance to get into the industry both in front of and behind the camera. Their first project, the film Boiling Point, is in production now.