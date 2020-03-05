MPs to receive pay rise of £2,464 - bringing basic annual salary to £81,932

MPs are to receive a pay rise of £2,464 from April this year, bringing their their annual basic salary to £81,932, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has announced.

The cash boost, which increases their current salary of £79,468 by 3.1%, will be effective from April 1.

Since 2010 MPs wages have increased by a huge £16,194 - at the start of the decade they were paid £65,738 a year.

It comes just days after an increase in the pay of MPs' staff was recommended to bring their salaries in line with comparable roles outside the Commons.

A £19.7 million staffing budget increase was recommended by expenses watchdog Ipsa, and agreed by the Speaker's Committee for the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Scipsa).

It means each of the 650 MPs will receive a budget increase of 13.1% (£21,900) for staff in London and 13.9% (£21,600) for staff outside the capital.