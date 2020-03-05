Retailers and traders warned: Don’t rip off the public over coronavirus

Traders will face strict action if they exploit the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: PA

Retailers must not "take advantage of people" concerned about the outbreak of coronavirus, the competition watchdog has warned. Traders should not attempt to profit from the virus outbreak with inflated prices on hand sanitiser or face masks, officials at the Competition and Markets Authority CMA) said. Otherwise retailers could be prosecuted and officials would take strict action. The CMA also said it would consider writing to the Government to implement pricing measures for certain products if problems arise. Several high street chains have been limiting purchases of hand sanitisers to two per customer. Some retailers have pledged to keep prices low, despite reports of manufacturers increasing their prices.

The sale of hand sanitiser has risen by 255% in February and grew by 0.7 per cent in the 12 weeks to February 23 - the fastest rate since last November. Social media photos showed empty shelves as people scrambled to get their hands on the sought-after product, in the wake of the outbreak. In France, disinfectant hand-gel was selling for almost 28 euros at a pharmacy in Paris. It has led to the country's economy minister Bruno Le Maire to announce restrictions against price increases on hand sanitiser. “I announce to you that today, we will decree a regulation on the prices of anti-bacterial (hydroalcoholic) gels,” Le Maire said in an interview with French broadcaster, BFM.

In Australia toilet paper manufacturers have increased production to keep up with demand from people fearful of coronavirus. Shoppers have been clearing out the shelves of supermarkets, including Coles and Woolworth. It led an Australian newspaper to print extra pages to help people out with the shortage. The NT News printed a special eight-page insert that can be cut into toilet paper.

In a statement, the UK watchdog said it wants to "ensure that traders do not exploit the current situation to take advantage of people." “It will consider any evidence that companies may have broken competition or consumer protection law, for example by charging excessive prices or making misleading claims about the efficacy of protective equipment. “And it will take direct enforcement action in appropriate cases. “In addition, the CMA will assess whether it should advise Government to consider taking direct action to regulate prices.”