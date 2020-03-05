The four phases the Government is using to halt coronavirus

People are being urged to wash their hands more often than usual. Credit: PA

The Government has set out four "phases" in its response to the coronavirus. On Wednesday, England’s chief medical officer said they were moving into the second "delay" phase, rather than the first - seeking to simply "contain" the disease. Here is a summary of each phase:

A man on the Jubilee line on the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask. Credit: PA

Containment During this phase, officials aimed to detect and isolate early cases and trace people who have been in contact with those infected. The aim of this phase was to prevent the virus from spreading widely across the country.

Delay The aim of this phase is to slow the spread of the virus, reducing the impact and pushing it away from the winter season. The Government believes that if the peak of the virus can be delayed until warmer months, it can reduce the risk of overlapping with seasonal flu and other challenges that the colder months bring.

Officials are examining the most effective ways to slow the spread of the virus. They say the public can help delay the peak of the infection with simple measures including adhering to the "catch it, bin it, kill it" strategy for sneezing and coughing, and hand-washing. Next steps for the delay phase include the possibility of school closures, encouraging more home working, and reducing large-scale gatherings.

The delay phase means people may be encouraged to work from home. Credit: PA

The research phase Experts are constantly monitoring and researching the virus with the aim of reducing its impact. Research takes various forms including looking into new diagnostic tests, drugs to treat Covid-19, preventative vaccines, and coming up with the best course of care for people affected.

Hand sanitiser is completely sold out in a store in London. Credit: PA