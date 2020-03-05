Thousands of UK cancers avoidable, says charity

Almost 150,000 cancers diagnosed in the UK every year could be prevented if the nation was healthier, a charity has claimed.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) said that 366,303 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2017 – more than 1,000 people every day.

But the charity has estimated that 147,000 of these cancers could be prevented with healthier lifestyles.

It said that around 40% of cancers could be avoided if people stopped smoking, ate healthy foods, were active and maintained a healthy weight.