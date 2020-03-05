TV chef Ainsley Harriott to be honoured at Buckingham Palace

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott will step out of the kitchen and into the palace when he is honoured for years of bringing cookery to the small screen.

As one of the best-known culinary figures in Britain, thanks to his decades-long career, he will be made an MBE at Buckingham Palace.

The London-born TV chef, with his sunny demeanour and colourful turn of phrase, has been a favourite among viewers for nearly 30 years thanks to shows including Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook and Ready Steady Cook.

The 63-year-old is being honoured for services to broadcasting and to the culinary arts.