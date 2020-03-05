US reports first coronavirus death outside of Washington state

The US death toll from the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19 has reached 11 following the death of a patient in California.

Officials in California’s Placer County, near Sacramento, said an elderly person who tested positive after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died.

The victim, who was the first person to die of coronavirus outside Washington state, had underlying health problems, authorities said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency, with the state now following in the footsteps of Washington and Florida.

Washington and Florida had already declared emergencies.

Washington also announced another death, bringing its total to 10.