Vladimir Putin announces Idlib ceasefire after six-hour talks with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, say they have reached agreements that could end fighting in north-eastern Syria.

The two leaders, whose nations have backed opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, said a ceasefire will come into force in Idlib at midnight.

Mr Putin, who backs Syrian government forces, also voiced hope the deal would end civilian suffering and help contain the growing humanitarian crisis.

The government offensive against Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in Syria, has displaced around 960,000 people since December, mostly from the south moving north, away from the fighting.

More than half of them are children and four in every five refugees have been forced to flee at least twice before from previous government targets such as Douma and Aleppo.

Violence has worsened in Idlib in recent weeks, with Turkey sending thousands of troops into the area to support Syrian insurgents holed up there.

The efforts have not been able to stop Syrian President Bashar Assad’s offensive, however, which began in early December.