Vladimir Putin announces Idlib ceasefire after six-hour talks with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, say they have reached agreements that could end fighting in north-eastern Syria.
The two leaders, whose nations have backed opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, said a ceasefire will come into force in Idlib at midnight.
Mr Putin, who backs Syrian government forces, also voiced hope the deal would end civilian suffering and help contain the growing humanitarian crisis.
The government offensive against Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in Syria, has displaced around 960,000 people since December, mostly from the south moving north, away from the fighting.
More than half of them are children and four in every five refugees have been forced to flee at least twice before from previous government targets such as Douma and Aleppo.
Violence has worsened in Idlib in recent weeks, with Turkey sending thousands of troops into the area to support Syrian insurgents holed up there.
The efforts have not been able to stop Syrian President Bashar Assad’s offensive, however, which began in early December.
Talks came just hours after an air strike on a rebel-held village in Idlib killed at least 15 people including children, according to opposition activists.
The attack hit the village of Maaret Musreen - home to thousands of the more than 900,000 people displaced by fighting in the region.
Activists said several others were injured in the strike which they blamed on Russian warplanes.
United Nations officials to describe the situation as "the biggest crisis in the world today".
An ITV News team in Syria visited a hospital in Idlib which fears air strikes and met parents who have seen their children killed.
Speaking after the talks, which lasted for several hours, Mr Putin said: "I hope that these agreements will serve as a solid base for a ceasefire in Idlib de-escalation zone, will end the suffering of civilians, will stop humanitarian crisis, will create the conditions for a peaceful process between every conflicting sides in Syria."
The Russian and Turkish foreign ministers said the agreement involves a ceasefire that must be enforced starting at midnight along the existing battle lines.
The deal also envisages setting up a 12-kilometre-wide security corridor along the M4 highway.
This corridor will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops, starting March 15.
Mr Putin said he and Mr Erdogan reached agreement on a joint document during the talks in Moscow that lasted for more than six hours.
In recent weeks, thousands of migrants and refugees have tried to cross into Greece from the Turkish land and sea border in the past week after President Erdogan made good on a threat to open his country's borders.
On Thursday, Turkey said it would deploy special forces along its land border with Greece to prevent Greek authorities from pushing back migrants.
It comes amid frequent clashes along the border, with Greek police firing tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to repel thousands of people.
Greek authorities say Turkish police have also fired tear gas at them in an effort to disperse border guards.
Turkey and Russia are the two main power brokers in Syria, each supporting rival sides in the nine-year conflict.
Clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces have killed 58 Turkish troops since the beginning of February, including 33 soldiers killed last Thursday in a single airstrike.