21 people on cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus

Twenty-one people on board a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 19 crew members, Vice President Mike Pence has announced.

Federal officials have been working with the state and “we have developed a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port,” Mr Pence said.

“All passengers and crew will be tested for the virus. Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it.”

Princess Cruises said 45 of the more than 3,500 people on board, which includes 140 Britons, were tested in the first round.

A military helicopter crew lowered test kits on to the 951ft Grand Princess by rope on Thursday and later retrieved them for analysis as the vessel waited off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore.