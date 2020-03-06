Australian dog walker gives police high five after tackling fleeing suspect to ground

Police deployed a tyre deflation trap in a bid to block the suspect from moving but the driver appears to have reversed into another car before driving off again.

Footage captured by a police helicopter shows the incredible moment a man tackled a suspect who was attempting to flee from authorities.

A dog walker has been praised as a hero for helping police capture a wanted man in Queensland, Australia.

The suspect causes chaos on the roads while fleeing the scene, driving on the wrong side of the road and also into oncoming traffic at a roundabout.

The pursuit eventually ends as the driver tries to flee the scene on foot.

But his freedom was short-lived and stopped in his tracks by a passer-by walking his dog along a nearby bridge, who crash-tackled the man to the ground.

The hero dog walker kept the suspect pinned down until officers took over - giving them a 'high five' before continuing his walk.

The 40-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with several car and drug-related offences.