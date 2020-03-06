- ITV Report
-
Australian dog walker gives police high five after tackling fleeing suspect to ground
A dog walker has been praised as a hero for helping police capture a wanted man in Queensland, Australia.
Footage captured by a police helicopter shows the incredible moment a man tackled a suspect who was attempting to flee from authorities.
Police deployed a tyre deflation trap in a bid to block the suspect from moving but the driver appears to have reversed into another car before driving off again.
The suspect causes chaos on the roads while fleeing the scene, driving on the wrong side of the road and also into oncoming traffic at a roundabout.
The pursuit eventually ends as the driver tries to flee the scene on foot.
But his freedom was short-lived and stopped in his tracks by a passer-by walking his dog along a nearby bridge, who crash-tackled the man to the ground.
The hero dog walker kept the suspect pinned down until officers took over - giving them a 'high five' before continuing his walk.
The 40-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with several car and drug-related offences.
Queensland Police are now on the hunt to track down the dog walker, so he can be praised for his actions.
"Good police work with the help from a member of the public leads to man's arrest in Mermaid Waters today," the police captioned the footage on Twitter, which has since been viewed by thousands.