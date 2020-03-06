Budget 2020: Tampon tax expected to be cut as Chancellor seeks to protect the future of cash

The tampon tax is expected to be abolished in next week's Budget a move that would save the average woman in the UK £40 over her lifetime.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning to announce next Wednesday that he will cut the VAT on sanitary products to zero.

The unpopular tax will end with the Brexit transition period at the close of the year, cutting the price of a pack of 20 tampons by 7p and 5p on 12 pads from January 1 2021.

EU law has so far prevented member states from reducing the rate below 5%, which means tampons and pads are treated as luxury items and not essentials.

Critics have long argued the levy contributes to period poverty where sanitary products are pushed out of reach because of their cost.

In the UK, one in 10 girls cannot afford to buy menstrual products, while one in seven have struggled to afford them, according to research by Plan International.

The UK currently uses the revenues raised through the tax to fund charities which aid vulnerable women, with £62 million having been allocated since the scheme was launched in 2015. The Treasury has not said whether the fall in funding will be matched by other means.