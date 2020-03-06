Duchess of Sussex makes secret visit to the National Theatre in London

The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre at the Immersive Storytelling Studio Credit: Instagram/SussexRoyal

The Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the National Theatre on Thursday, as she and Prince Harry continued their final round of engagements as senior royals. Meghan was shown new virtual reality technology at the theatre's Immersive Storytelling Studio that aims to help people "better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality."

The Duchess with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’. Credit: Instagram/SussexRoyal

It came hours before Harry and Meghan attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday evening to recognise the achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel. Footage also appeared on social media of Meghan visiting a comprehensive school in Dagenham, east London, on Friday afternoon.

Meghan with Artistic Director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris. Credit: Instagram/SussexRoyal

Photos of the duchess's trip to the National Theatre were revealed in a post on the official Royal Sussex Instagram on Friday. The post said: "Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.

Meghan at the National Theatre. Credit: Instagram/SussexRoyal