Harry opens Silverstone museum with Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton

The Duke of Sussex speaks with Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton during a visit to Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire. Credit: PA

The Duke of Sussex has geared up with six-time Formula One world champion driver Lewis Hamilton to officially open a new museum at the Silverstone racetrack. The royal is touring The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire, a museum charting British motor racing through the years, alongside Hamilton.

Harry was driven to the doors of the new building in an electric Mercedes and was greeted by dignitaries including former world champion F1 driver Damon Hill - who took the crown with the Williams team in 1996. The Duke also met some of the current crop of drivers, Williams' George Russell and Red Bull racer Alex Albon.

Harry arrives with Lewis Hamilton to Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire. Credit: PA

The experience is the new home of the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s (BRDC) archive and also boasts hands-on exhibits for visitors. Harry had a chance to get to grips with some of the interactive displays, including the pit gun challenge.

The new immersive museum tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. Credit: PA

The duke and Hamilton are also set to meet students from local schools in the Tech Lab section, learning more about the cutting-edge science and engineering that goes into motor racing. The visit marks a final run of royal engagements for Harry since he and his wife Meghan announced they would be stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Mansion House in London on Thursday. Credit: PA/Steve Parsons