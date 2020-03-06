Emergency meeting to be held with sports bodies and broadcasters to kick off coronavirus contingency planning

Sports bodies and British broadcasters have been called to a meeting by the government to discuss the ongoing threat posed by the sporting calendar by coronavirus, it is understood.

The summit, scheduled for Monday, will discuss how the major sporting events could be disrupted by the outbreak.

The briefing, chaired by the Department of Media, Culture and Sport, will cover various possibilities, including holding events behind closed doors.

On Friday, the government said 164 people had tested positive for Covid-19 up from 115 cases reported the previous day.