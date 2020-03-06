'Enough is enough': Bereaved families urge the government to stop denying them support

A widowed father who took the government to court over his children's right to receive bereavement support has told ITV News his children are being discriminated against because he and his partner were not married.

Kevin Simpson brought the case against the Department for Work and Pensions in February over his family's right to receive Bereavement Support Payment, a short-term benefit only available to husbands, wives and civil partners.

The High Court ruled the law was against human rights law and discriminates against unmarried partners and their children.

However, more than a month on from the ruling the DWP has yet to confirm whether or not it will accept it and change the law.