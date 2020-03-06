'Enough is enough': Bereaved families urge the government to stop denying them support
- Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt
A widowed father who took the government to court over his children's right to receive bereavement support has told ITV News his children are being discriminated against because he and his partner were not married.
Kevin Simpson brought the case against the Department for Work and Pensions in February over his family's right to receive Bereavement Support Payment, a short-term benefit only available to husbands, wives and civil partners.
The High Court ruled the law was against human rights law and discriminates against unmarried partners and their children.
However, more than a month on from the ruling the DWP has yet to confirm whether or not it will accept it and change the law.
Mr Simpson, a father of two whose wife Debbie died in March 2018, has told ITV News "enough is enough" and has urged the government to accept the court's judgement.
An estimated 2,000 families each year are denied the Bereavement Support Payment because the parents were not married.
The Childhood Bereavement Network said the lack of financial support plunges families into financial hardship.
- 'It's very hurtful for families when they realise the difference that not being married has made in those circumstances, so many parents would already have been treated as a couple for benefits but then aren't treated the same for bereavement' says Alison Penny, director of the Childhood Bereavement Network
In 2015, Sam Rudd's long-term partner Alex Percival died suddenly, leaving behind three young sons Ned, Noah and Josh.
Despite being together for 19 years, Sam was not entitled to any bereavement support because she and Alex never married.
The mother-of-three was forced to cut back on her hours at work to care for boys, and without any financial aid, the family was eventually forced to sell their home.
- 'I think it's quite unfair because like I think the person that is married and the person that is not married need the same amount of help regarding what has happened to them', says Sam Rudd's son
The Bereavement Support Payment was introduced in 2017 and is worth up to £9,800 over a maximum period of 18 months.
In 2018, a Supreme Court ruling the current policy of denying cohabiting couples access to support was incompatible with human rights law, after unmarried mother-of-four Siobhan McLaughlin, from Northern Ireland, was denied Widowed Parents Allowance, the benefit replaced by Bereavement Support Payment.
Despite two court rulings, the government has yet to make any changes to the law to bring it into line with human rights law.
In response, the Department for Work and Pensions told us: "Losing a loved one is devastating and we are carefully considering the court judgments on cohabiting couples with children."
The Department confirmed to ITV News the changes would cost £15m a year.