Images show impact of coronavirus across the world

The impact of coronavirus is keeping people away from some of the world's most popular attractions.

Sites such as Mecca's Grand Mosque, Disneyland in Japan and Beijing's Tiananmen Square have seen footfall dramatically drop since the outbreak.

The previously crowded places now look almost deserted from above, as shown by satellite images.

Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage to Grand Mosque in Mecca, leaving just a hearty few to wander round the Kaaba.