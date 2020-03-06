- ITV Report
Images show impact of coronavirus across the world
The impact of coronavirus is keeping people away from some of the world's most popular attractions.
Sites such as Mecca's Grand Mosque, Disneyland in Japan and Beijing's Tiananmen Square have seen footfall dramatically drop since the outbreak.
The previously crowded places now look almost deserted from above, as shown by satellite images.
Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage to Grand Mosque in Mecca, leaving just a hearty few to wander round the Kaaba.
Like most of China, Beijing has become somewhat quieter with few travelling through the city, as shown in the image by the lack of cars in the photo.
The queue for Space Mountain in Tokyo is now non-existent after the operator decided to shut down the theme park.
