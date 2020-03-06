﻿Misogyny, patriarchy, gerontocracy: welcome to America in 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a primary election night rally. Credit: AP

Liberal America is facing a strange choice. Two white men in their late 70s are left to compete for the Democratic Party nomination. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are fighting it out for the right to take on 73-year old Donald Trump for the presidency. Gerontocracy is intersecting with patriarchy. And America is the poorer for it. This was the election year in which women were hoping to break wide open the male-dominated world of US presidential politics.

After the 2016 defeat of Hillary Clinton, the question was whether sexism and misogyny played a role. Credit: AP

After the 2016 defeat of Hillary Clinton, one of the most qualified candidates ever to stand for the presidency, the question was whether sexism and misogyny played a role. 2020 has answered that question in the affirmative. Senator Elizabeth Warren tested the old rules again by throwing her hat into the ring in this campaign cycle. Yesterday, she withdrew from the nomination, not exactly hiding her own disillusionment with the process, telling the press: “I was told at the beginning of this whole undertaking that there are two lanes: a progressive lane that Bernie Sanders is incumbent for and a moderate lane that Joe Biden was the incumbent for and there’s no room for anyone else in this. I thought that wasn’t right but evidently I was wrong."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with her husband Bruce Mann beside her, speaks to the media outside her home after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Credit: AP