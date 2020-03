Researchers start study to assess impact of road traffic on hedgehogs

And it will look at if the problem is so serious it is causing local populations of the much-loved British creature to disappear completely.

The study by Nottingham Trent University, which is part funded by wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), aims to investigate how many hedgehogs are killed on UK roads each year

Researchers are trying to find out what impact roads and traffic are having on the UK’s declining hedgehog population.

It will assess which individuals, such as males or females, young or old, are most at risk of being injured or killed on the UK’s roads and whether road tunnels can effectively reduce the road risks to hedgehogs.

The research comes after the “state of Britain’s hedgehogs” report, published in 2018 by PTES and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society revealed a 30% drop in the number of hedgehogs in urban areas since 2000.

Hedgehog numbers declined by half in rural areas in that time, the report found.

Experts say the reasons for the decline could include loss of their natural habitat and food sources, increased competition and being preyed on by other animals and deaths caused by road collisions.

A study by PTES in 2016 estimated around 100,000 hedgehogs are killed on UK roads each year, which is thought to be a major factor in their decline.

Work to understand if and how roads and traffic are harming hedgehog numbers will assess road casualty figures alongside population size, the researchers said.

The study will include a dozen sites across the UK, six of which have tunnels of various sizes to help animals pass under roads safely rather than cross them.

Nocturnal surveys and genetic analysis of hair, droppings and tissue will assess population sizes and movement, frequency of road crossings, roadkill and use of tunnels will all be closely monitored.

Researchers hope the work could be used to provide guidance to planners and developers.