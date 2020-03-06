Restoring farmland ponds supports declining bird species – study

Restoring ponds on farms could help boost farmland birds as well as wetland wildlife, research suggests.

Since the 1950s, many ponds which were once a common feature in the farmed landscape have been filled in to reclaim more land for farming or have not been managed.

This has left them overgrown with trees and bushes, cutting out light and making them uninhabitable for many species.

Bringing back traditional management methods that remove trees and mud can benefit not only pond species but also farmland birds, research by the Wildfowl and Wetland Trust, Natural History Museum and University College London suggests.

Farmlands birds such as skylark, linnet, yellowhammer and starling have seen numbers decline dramatically in recent decades, and are now “red listed” because of concerns over their survival.

The research compared ponds restored by the Norfolk Ponds Project, which aims to reverse the decline of the county’s ponds and provide a mosaic of water spots in agricultural landscapes, with neighbouring unmanaged ponds.