Scotland Women's rugby player tests positive for coronavirus after postponed Italy game

A woman Scotland rugby international has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy for an international game that was never played.

A statement on Scottish Rugby's official website said the player had been "admitted to a health care facility as part of the protocol but was otherwise well", and that seven members of management and players were self-isolating on medical advice.

The Scotland team returned from northern Italy on Sunday, February 23 as their match against Italy was postponed.

As a result of the positive test, Scotland women's Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed.

The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday.

The statement said: "This decision has been taken together with Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations.

The Six Nations CEO has been in constant contact with Scottish Rugby and is in full support of this decision. The Scottish Government has also been briefed."