UK to invest extra £46m to find coronavirus vaccine and faster diagnosis test

The government is investing £46m to find a coronavirus vaccine and develop a rapid test for the disease, Boris Johnson has announced. Plans are afoot to speed up phase two of the government's coronavirus plan, as they expect the virus to "significantly spread" across the country. Eight possible vaccines are already being funded by the UK, as scientists attempt to prevent people contracting coronavirus. It is hoped a vaccine can be found and put into operation in under a year. The money will also be used to find a quicker diagnostic test, with the current one potentially taking days to confirm the presence of coronavirus. The news comes as Public Health England has confirmed two members of British Airways staff have tested positive for the virus.

“Keeping the British people safe is my number one priority, and that’s why I’ve set out our four-part plan to contain, delay, mitigate and research coronavirus," Mr Johnson said. “We are ensuring the country is prepared for the current outbreak, guided by the science at every stage. But we also need to invest now in researching the vaccines that could help prevent future outbreaks. “I’m very proud that UK experts – backed by government funding – are on the front line of global efforts to do just that.” Downing Street said the UK's investment into Covid-19 vaccine research is now worth £65 million, with £91 million in total for international work to stop the spread of the virus.

