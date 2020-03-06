- ITV Report
UK to invest extra £46m to find coronavirus vaccine and faster diagnosis test
The government is investing £46m to find a coronavirus vaccine and develop a rapid test for the disease, Boris Johnson has announced.
Plans are afoot to speed up phase two of the government's coronavirus plan, as they expect the virus to "significantly spread" across the country.
Eight possible vaccines are already being funded by the UK, as scientists attempt to prevent people contracting coronavirus.
It is hoped a vaccine can be found and put into operation in under a year.
The money will also be used to find a quicker diagnostic test, with the current one potentially taking days to confirm the presence of coronavirus.
The news comes as Public Health England has confirmed two members of British Airways staff have tested positive for the virus.
“Keeping the British people safe is my number one priority, and that’s why I’ve set out our four-part plan to contain, delay, mitigate and research coronavirus," Mr Johnson said.
“We are ensuring the country is prepared for the current outbreak, guided by the science at every stage. But we also need to invest now in researching the vaccines that could help prevent future outbreaks.
“I’m very proud that UK experts – backed by government funding – are on the front line of global efforts to do just that.”
Downing Street said the UK's investment into Covid-19 vaccine research is now worth £65 million, with £91 million in total for international work to stop the spread of the virus.
Research by John Hopkins University says there have now been more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus cases around the world, making the need to find a vaccine more urgent.
The news comes following confirmation a patient with underlying health conditions became the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
The Royal Berkshire NHS Trust said the older patient, reported to be a woman in her 70s, had been “in and out of hospital” for other reasons but was admitted on Wednesday evening to hospital in Reading and tested positive.
It came during a day of several key developments, with the number of UK cases of Covid-19 surging to 116 – more than double the total 48 hours earlier.
The first case of Covid-19 has also been confirmed in Nottingham.
Dr Fu-Meng Khaw, centre director, Public Health England East Midlands, said: "Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of Covid-19.
"The case is a resident of Nottingham city and recently returned from South Korea.
"Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case/s.
"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public."