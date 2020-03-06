- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Outbreaks of rain moving across the far northwest overnight
Any lingering showers will tend to die out this tonight. Central and eastern parts will hold on to clear spells, however it will continue to cloud over from the west, turning wet and windy from the northwest through the early hours of Saturday morning.
Tomorrow rain affecting northern and western parts, heavy over the hills, with gales along coasts. Most cloudy elsewhere with some cloud breaks and bright spells in the east. Temperatures a touch milder.