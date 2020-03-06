'We are learning as we go with coronavirus' - government adviser Sir Patrick Vallance

The government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance says coronavirus has put the country in an unprecedented position.

No one within the UK is immune to the virus, which means everyone is at risk, forcing the government into a position of minimising its impact, after it was confirmed 116 people in the country have contracted it.

"It is uncharted in some ways but not in others; we have, of course, seen pandemic flu and we've got lots of plans for pandemic flu and there are lots of similarities to how this spreads to how pandemic flu spreads, so it's not totally uncharted.

"We've never seen this virus before; we are learning as we go along about how this virus behaves, we're collecting data on which groups are most vulnerable.