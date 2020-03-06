Whitehall Brexit preparations cost £4.4bn, says spending watchdog

Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union cost the taxpayer more than £4 billion in additional government costs, the Whitehall spending watchdog has found.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said that between the EU referendum in June 2016 and March 31 this year, government departments will have spent at least £4.4 billion, while £6.3 billion was allocated by the Treasury for Brexit preparations.

They included planning for both “deal” and “no deal” scenarios, with £2 billion specifically earmarked for “no deal” preparations in 2019-20 – although this was scaled back after the prospects of “no deal” receded.

Overall, the NAO said the figures represented a “minimum estimated level of spend” due to “limitations” in the data provided by departments.