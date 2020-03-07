Crisis deepens aboard cruise ship Grand Princess

The medical and psychological challenges for passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess have just become much more serious.

The cruise-liner is still in a holding pattern about 70 miles off the coast of California, in a maritime quarantine.

But now, following an airdrop of coronavirustest kits, it has been confirmed that 21 people on board have tested positive for the coronavirus: 19 are crew members; two are passengers.

Now officials must decide what to do with the 3,500 people aboard. It seems likely that the ship will head to a quiet pier at a military port and everyone will be tested for the virus.

That could take weeks, however, and there will be grave concern among officials in California that a few sick passengers will slip through the public health safety net and infect other people.

Over 140 of those aboard are British, including Neil and Victoria Hanlon from Somerset who told ITV West Country that they understand the need for precautions but that they are having a difficult time.