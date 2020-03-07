Councils say 3.6m extra cars causing more potholes

Road conditions are being made worse by the 3.6 million additional new cars being driven on Britain’s roads compared with a decade ago, councils have warned.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said that if the number of extra cars licensed in 2019, compared with 2009, were lined up bumper to bumper, they would cover more than 11,000 miles, which is equivalent to the length of Britain’s coastline.

It claimed this highlights the need for greater investment in the transport network.

Ahead of next week’s Budget, the LGA is calling on the Government to reinvest 2p per litre of existing fuel duty, worth about £1 billion per year, in looking after local roads.