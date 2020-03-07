Flood defence funding to be doubled in Budget

Funding for flood defences is expected to be doubled to £5.2 billion in the forthcoming Budget, the Treasury has said.

The investment will help to build 2,000 new flood and coastal defence schemes and better protect 336,000 properties in England over the next six years.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said communities in Britain have been “hit hard” by severe flooding this winter, saying it is “right that we invest to protect towns, families, and homes across the UK”.

The funding – which doubles the £2.6 billion spent on flood defences between 2015 and 2021 – is expected to be targeted in every region, and will be available from next April.