Glasgow leisure centre closed after rugby player contracts coronavirus

A popular leisure centre in Glasgow has closed after a player at the rugby stadium which is part of the complex tested positive for coronavirus.

It is understood the decision over the Scotstoun Sports Campus was taken after a Scottish player due to compete in a women’s Six Nations match at Scotstoun Stadium against France on Saturday contracted Covid-19.

The match was subsequently cancelled and a spokeswoman for Glasgow Life – the agency which governs the city’s leisure spaces – said “appropriate measures” are being taken.