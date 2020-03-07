Harry and Meghan to attend festival of music in London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London on Saturday as they continue their final round of royal duties. The couple will step down as senior royals on March 31 but have been embarking upon a series of engagements over the past days. Harry will be attending the Albert Hall event in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The Duke of Sussex is Captain General of the Marines Credit: Finnbarr Webster/PA

The festival brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines. This year, the performance will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. Proceeds from the event go to the Royal Marines Association – The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent, who support cancer victims aged under 25 and their families. It comes a day after Harry officially opened the Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire, a museum charting British motor racing through the years, alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Duke of Sussex with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton Credit: Peter Nicholls/PA