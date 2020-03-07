Insurance payouts for storms Dennis and Ciara set to top £360m

The clean-up bill following storms Dennis and Ciara is set to top £360 million, according to insurers. The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said that initial estimates show the industry expects to make payments of £363 million to those customers who have been affected. Some £214 million is going on flood claims and £149 million is being used to repair windstorm damage.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The average household flood claim has been estimated at £32,000. More than £7.7 million in total was spent on emergency payments to get home owners and businesses back on track in the immediate aftermath of the flooding and wind damage, including paying for temporary accommodation when homes were uninhabitable. The last time several storms of significance struck in quick succession was in December 2015, when storms Eva, Frank and Desmond caused insured damage valued at £1.3 billion, the ABI said. It also put the cost of flooding in parts of south Yorkshire and the Midlands in November last year at over £110 million. Breaking the £214 million in flood claims down following storms Dennis and Ciara, there have been: – 3,350 domestic property flood claims, totalling an estimated £107 million. – 1,500 commercial property flood claims put at £85 million. – 3,600 motor claims amounting to £21.7 million.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.