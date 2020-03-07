Meghan meets cheeky student as she visits Essex school ahead of International Women's Day

The Duchess of Sussex joined school children, campaigners and teachers as she attended a special assembly ahead of International Women's Day. Meghan visited Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham on Friday, one of her final engagements before leaving front line royal life. The Essex town where the school is based was where female machinists at the Ford Motor Plant held a strike for equal pay in 1968, leading to the Equal Pay Act two years later. The movement was later translated to film in the 2010 release Made in Dagenham. During the assembly, the school remembered the campaigns led by the women which paved the way for future generations. Those who played key roles in the strike were also present at the presentation, as Meghan spoke about the importance of fighting for equality for all.

During her speech, she asked: "If there is one brave man in this room who wants to come and say what he thinks the important of International Women's Day is..." One student, 16-year-old Aker Okoye, was then invited to join the duchess. He joked: "She really is beautiful, innit," prompting laughter from both his classmates and the former Suits actor and model. The student later said: "It was immense, it was different. I've never been in such a space where I am with people that have been on TV before, still is surreal. "But I really am inspired that the Duchess of Sussex could even come down today and be with us - and talk about how much the day of International Women's Day means to us and how much it means to her."

The duchess spoke to students about studying influential female writers. Credit: Royal Rota