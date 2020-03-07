Prosecutors push for harsh sentence against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein deserves a harsh sentence for having “trapped women into his exclusive control” in a cycle of abuse going back to the 1970s, prosecutors said.

The disgraced former movie mogul is facing sentence next week after being convicted of rape and sexual assault charges in New York.

Ahead of the hearing, prosecutors detailed a number of allegations starting with a claim by a woman that she woke up in the middle of the night in a Buffalo, New York, hotel room in 1978 to find Weinstein on top of her and “forcing himself sexually on her”.

Prosecutors said that encounter fit a pattern that continued for decades which saw Weinstein getting young women alone in hotel rooms and other settings before sexually attacking them, often while trying to trick them into thinking it was a path to stardom.