RAF fighter jets scrambled as Russian military aircraft try to enter UK airspace

Six RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft on Saturday after they tried to enter British airspace, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The unidentified aircraft were tracked heading towards the north west coast of Scotland, prompting the air force to deploy three pairs of Typhoons from its Quick Reaction Alert programme.

Two pairs of Tornadoes were dispatched from RAF Lossiemouth close to Moray in north-east Scotland, while the third flew from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Flying in formation, two pairs approached the aircraft before withdrawing, while the third pair finished the job of forcing them to change course.

A Voyager tanker, the air-to-air refuelling aircraft – from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, was also deployed to support the mission.