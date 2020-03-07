Sports bodies and broadcasters to meet over coronavirus contingency

Sports governing bodies and broadcasters have been called to a government meeting on Monday to discuss the impact the coronavirus outbreak could have on the sporting calendar, the PA news agency understands.

The meeting is part of the government's long-term contingency planning and will cover various possibilities, such as holding events behind closed doors, should the virus continue to spread and gatherings of large numbers of people are banned.

It will be hosted by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on Monday morning and another contingency reportedly being considered is banning over-70s from attending games.

The authorities in Italy have already introduced a ban on mass gatherings which has hit sports events and Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce fears it is "pretty inevitable" Premier League games will be played behind closed doors as a result of the outbreak.

He said at his pre-match press conference on Friday: "It's hard to imagine, isn't it? But obviously, they're doing it now in Italy and it's something we're probably going to face...people's lives are at stake and we've got to go by the authorities. But it looks pretty inevitable that could be on the cards."

The Premier League and English Football League have both abandoned the traditional pre-match handshake until further notice.

In Italy, all Serie A games will be played behind closed doors for the next month, while, in France, Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed following a "prefectural order" issued on Friday by the Grand Est region where Strasbourg are based.