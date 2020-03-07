Tributes paid to 'wonderful' great-grandfather who died after coronavirus diagnosis, as UK total climbs over 200

The family of the second person to die in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus have paid tribute to the "wonderful husband, dad, granddad and great-granddad".

The man died at Milton Keynes Hospital on earlier this week. Shortly before his death he had tested positive for the virus, but his cause of death has not been confirmed.

It comes as the number of cases in the UK has risen above 200 for the first time, with health officials vying to contain the number of cases.

On Saturday evening, it was announced 209 people had been diagnosed with the virus in the UK. The figure is a sharp jump from the 163 cases reported on Friday.

Overall, there are 184 confirmed cases in England, 16 in Scotland, seven in Northern Ireland and two in Wales. More than 21,000 people have been tested for the virus, the Department of Health said.

New cases have also been reported in Ireland, where 19 people are known to have the virus. Italy said more than 230 people had died from the virus, with some 50 deaths in the span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile authorities in the US are preparing to respond to a coronavirus-hit cruise ship carrying British passengers after 21 people on board tested positive for the illness. Forty-five people on board the ship off the Californian coast have been tested, with nineteen of those diagnosed with the virus being crew members.

In China, a hotel which was housing people being monitored for signs of the virus collapsed on Saturday, leaving authorities to mount a rescue operation.